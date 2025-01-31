Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 21.2% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 216,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 534,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

