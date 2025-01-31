W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 39.000-41.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 42.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6 billion-$18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.2 billion.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.56.

GWW traded down $80.54 on Friday, reaching $1,045.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,063.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 38.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.23%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total transaction of $10,705,553.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,021.36. This represents a 68.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total value of $150,753.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,070.25. This trade represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

