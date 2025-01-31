Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in January

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 1.3 %

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

WMMVY stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.2194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Wal-Mart de México

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.