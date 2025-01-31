WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Up 110.2% in January

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
WANG & LEE GROUP Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLGS opened at $7.10 on Friday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.
WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile
