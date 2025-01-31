Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.
Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:WASH opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.
Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WASH
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Washington Trust Bancorp
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.