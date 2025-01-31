Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Waste Management from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $222.57 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.72 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

