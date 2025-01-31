Wedbush Predicts Stronger Earnings for Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.4 %

EAT opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 16,722.22% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

