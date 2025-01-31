Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $175.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.48.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $184.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brinker International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.