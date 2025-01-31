Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in January

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDEF opened at $15.00 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

