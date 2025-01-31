Western Acquisition Ventures Announces Material Definitive Agreement with Cycurion Inc.

On January 24, 2025, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVSU) disclosed the execution of two significant promissory notes. The first agreement, valued at $555,555.56, was established with Western Acquisition Ventures Sponsor LLC, permitting Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. to access up to $500,000.00 from the sponsor for particular transaction expenses linked to the company’s business consolidation with Cycurion Inc.

Additionally, a second promissory note was inked with Cycurion Inc. for $327,777.78, enabling Cycurion Inc. to borrow a maximum aggregate principal amount of $295,000.00 from Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. These funds are designated for specific transaction costs associated with Cycurion Inc.’s consummation of the Business Combination.

While the above outlines the key terms of the agreements, they are not comprehensive. For further details, readers are encouraged to refer to the complete Sponsor Promissory Note and Cycurion Promissory Note filed by Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, to the current report on Form 8-K.

In consonance with the filing, no new securities were registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. affirmed its status as an emerging growth company as per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The company also revealed the incorporation of a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as part of the exhibits attached to this submission.

For additional information on Financial Statements and Exhibits, please consult the official SEC filing.

This report was duly signed by James P. McCormick, the President and CEO of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp., on January 30, 2025.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

