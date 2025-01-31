Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $113,017,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,865.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after buying an additional 1,182,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,461,000 after buying an additional 638,425 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,207,000 after acquiring an additional 634,843 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

WPM stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

