White & Co Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises about 1.4% of White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $447,000.

MLN opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

