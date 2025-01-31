Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Up 14% – Still a Buy?

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) was up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.17). Approximately 1,811,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,128,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.20 ($1.90).
Wickes Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.
About Wickes Group
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.