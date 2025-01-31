Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Up 14% – Still a Buy?

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) was up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.17). Approximately 1,811,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,128,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.20 ($1.90).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

About Wickes Group

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

