William Blair Comments on Danaher’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 target price (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $223.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.45. Danaher has a twelve month low of $221.34 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

