WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on WISA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of WiSA Technologies stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.
WiSA Technologies Company Profile
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WiSA Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.