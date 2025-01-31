WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WiSA Technologies stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

