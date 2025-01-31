WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 60.4% in January

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

