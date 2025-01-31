WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 60.4% in January

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $39.71.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
