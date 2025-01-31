Woodbois (LON:WBI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 107589508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Woodbois alerts:

Woodbois Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodbois Limited is an active leader in forestry management which produces and trades in sustainable African hardwood products while seeking positive impact on people and the planet.

Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.