Woodbois (LON:WBI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 107589508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Woodbois Stock Up 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50.
Woodbois Company Profile
Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.
