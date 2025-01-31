Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of UPGR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0808 dividend. This is an increase from Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of US companies engaged in green energy and sustainable infrastructure. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics UPGR was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

