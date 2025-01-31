Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,080. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,225.40. The trade was a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,641 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Novavax by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Novavax by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3,538.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

