Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

