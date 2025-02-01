1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Saturday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $3,061,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,846,364.37. This represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 803,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,721. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

