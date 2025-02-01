12,107 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

WEC opened at $99.27 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

