1,350 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $52.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

