175,924 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Bought by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 137,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

