20,891 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 287,937 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $30.28.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
