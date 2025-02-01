2,102 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

