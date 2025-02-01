24,011 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by OFC Financial Planning LLC

OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.6% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.56 and its 200 day moving average is $529.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $443.75 and a 1 year high of $561.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

