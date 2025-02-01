2,786 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $4,066,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The company has a market cap of $378.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

