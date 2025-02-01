3,039 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,290,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.17. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $192.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.47.

View Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.