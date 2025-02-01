337,781 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 337,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.