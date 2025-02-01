35,043 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Acquired by OFC Financial Planning LLC

OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.19 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

