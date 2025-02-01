374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

374Water Price Performance

Shares of 374Water stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 135,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,406. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. 374Water has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Get 374Water alerts:

Insider Transactions at 374Water

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $53,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,499,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,874,182.20. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris M. Gannon purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 172,800 shares of company stock worth $216,000 and sold 242,638 shares worth $233,237. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 374Water by 299.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 374Water by 26.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCWO

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.