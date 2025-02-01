3,940 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cannae by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cannae by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CNNE opened at $19.75 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

