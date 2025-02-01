3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF remained flat at $46.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

