3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF remained flat at $46.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $48.83.
About 3i Group
