409 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Bank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 102,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FI opened at $216.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

