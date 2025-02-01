4,500 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.76 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

