4,650 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1,164.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 286,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 264,094 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90,424 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

