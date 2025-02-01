4,966 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 358.9% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,128.72. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,369.52. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,548 shares of company stock worth $9,513,807. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

