9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) vs. LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Head to Head Review

Volatility and Risk

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LianBio has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LianBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and LianBio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.46) N/A LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.25

Profitability

LianBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -584.97% -159.45% LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19%

Summary

LianBio beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in North America. Its lead product candidate is Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome. The company is developing NM-136, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related disorders; NM-102, a small molecule peptide to prevent antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation; and NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor agonist for prevention of acute graft versus host disease. Its partnered product is Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome. The company has licensing agreements with Amunix, MHS Care Innovation LLC, Alba Therapeutics Corporation, and EBRIS. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. On July 17, 2023, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

