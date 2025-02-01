911 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $404.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

