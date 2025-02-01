ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. stock remained flat at $18.91 during trading on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

