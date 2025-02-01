ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.65

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $15,144.67 and $1.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00004770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000015 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

