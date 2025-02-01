Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 2,823 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,823,000 after acquiring an additional 403,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Exelon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXC opened at $40.00 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

