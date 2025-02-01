Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.