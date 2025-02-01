Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $29.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

