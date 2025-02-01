Acute Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 16,301 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWM opened at $226.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.06 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.