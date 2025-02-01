adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $134.75, with a volume of 40637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.49.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
