Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,877 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $437.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

