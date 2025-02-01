Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 380,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

