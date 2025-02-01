Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 846,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Affimed by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Affimed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affimed by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

